Newport-News 15 mins ago 1:41 p.m.NAS...

Newport-News 15 mins ago 1:41 p.m.NASA Langley's 100th birthday honored at CNU

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

NASA Langley Research Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and on Thursday night, a Centennial Tribute was held at Christopher Newport University's Ferguson Center for the Arts. Nationally recognized aviation and space journalist Miles O'Brien was Master of Ceremonies, while the event featured special guests including former astronaut and Langley alumnus Leland Melvin, Nashville singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, local musician Karl Werne and dancers from Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grumpy 1,533,324
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 15 Martin garey 2
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) May 11 Martin garey 4
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC