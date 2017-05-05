New president elected at Newport News...

New president elected at Newport News Shipbuilding

According to a news release from Huntington Ingalls, current president Matt Mulherin is retiring after working at Newport News Shipbuilding for 36 years. Mulherin was named president in 2011, after serving as vice president and general manager for site operations at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding.

