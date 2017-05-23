New Mason will keynote graduation
Fuqua School will hold its commencement exercises for the Class of 2017 on Friday at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the upper school campus. According to a press release, in keeping with the tradition of inviting alumni to deliver the commencement address, this year's guest speaker will be state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, Class of 1985.
