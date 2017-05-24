Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Newport News shooting
Police communications got a call about the shooting in the area of 79th Street and Orcutt Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said the incident involved a male adult victim who was driving down Orcutt Avenue in a vehicle near 79th Street. Two to three gunshots struck the victim's vehicle.
