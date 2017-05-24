Man suffers non-life threatening inju...

Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Newport News shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police communications got a call about the shooting in the area of 79th Street and Orcutt Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said the incident involved a male adult victim who was driving down Orcutt Avenue in a vehicle near 79th Street. Two to three gunshots struck the victim's vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Esther 1,535,217
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 12 hr Little Rich 846
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 16 hr martin garey 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News 'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09) May 15 Anonymous 157
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 15 Martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC