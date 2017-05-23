Hardeea s in Newport News robbed at gunpoint
The New York Jets' starting quarterback job is up for grabs. That means a three-man competition this spring - and MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota forward Davonte Fitzgerald has been awarded a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA after sitting out the las NEWPORT NEWS, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Enter Username
|1,535,019
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Little Rich
|846
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|martin garey
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 15
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|May 15
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC