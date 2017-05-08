Gloucester man sentenced to 6 years f...

Gloucester man sentenced to 6 years for distributing child porn

Monday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Gloucester man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for distribution of child pornography.

