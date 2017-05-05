Give Local 757 returns with $1M goal

Give Local 757 is raising the bar for its fourth annual 24-hour online fundraising event running from midnight Monday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. This year, Give Local 757 aims to raise $1 million for more than 200 regional nonprofits in just 24 hours, according to the Peninsula Community Foundation, which is coordinating the event with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula and Bank of America.

