Give Local 757 returns with $1M goal
Give Local 757 is raising the bar for its fourth annual 24-hour online fundraising event running from midnight Monday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. This year, Give Local 757 aims to raise $1 million for more than 200 regional nonprofits in just 24 hours, according to the Peninsula Community Foundation, which is coordinating the event with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula and Bank of America.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,527,023
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|martin garey
|92
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|12
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|May 2
|Martin garey
|16
|Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11)
|May 1
|jessjess
|7
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Emily
|843
