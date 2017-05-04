Fred Carter Honored at Breakfast Club

Fred Carter, the first black deputy sheriff in Gloucester County, a former Newport News planning commissioner, a recently appointed Peninsula airport commissioner, a professional mortician and a pastor, died Monday from complications of surgery, according to his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Carter. He was 73. Fred Carter, the first black deputy sheriff in Gloucester County, a former Newport News planning commissioner, a recently appointed Peninsula airport commissioner, a professional mortician and a pastor, died Monday from complications of surgery, according to his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Carter.

