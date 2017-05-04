Fred Carter Honored at Breakfast Club
Fred Carter, the first black deputy sheriff in Gloucester County, a former Newport News planning commissioner, a recently appointed Peninsula airport commissioner, a professional mortician and a pastor, died Monday from complications of surgery, according to his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Carter. He was 73. Fred Carter, the first black deputy sheriff in Gloucester County, a former Newport News planning commissioner, a recently appointed Peninsula airport commissioner, a professional mortician and a pastor, died Monday from complications of surgery, according to his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Carter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,526,056
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|ChristenF
|52
|black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|12
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|16
|Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11)
|May 1
|jessjess
|7
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Apr 30
|martin garey
|91
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Emily
|843
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC