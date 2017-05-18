First Warning Traffic - Thursday traffic alerts
The installation of a water line will require the closure of a single lane on South Battlefield Blvd between Benefit Rd and Indian Creek Rd on Wednesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both directions of traffic will be maintained throughout construction. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22 Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall to Fort Eustis Boulevard May 14-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
