First Warning Traffic - Monday road closures, bridge openings and delays
Solid delays at the HRBT 64 EB, 564 WB/64 WB to Indian River Rd, High Rise Bridge 64 WB I-264 East: Single lane closure inside the Downtown Tunnel Monday, May 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22 Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall to Fort Eustis Boulevard May 14-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Susanm
|1,532,017
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|martin garey
|2
|'Wife Swap' brings new reality to King George f... (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|Anonymous
|157
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC