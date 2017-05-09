Fire station surprise for People Taki...

Fire station surprise for People Taking Action winner

Robin B. McArthur, owner of Peninsula Title Company was driven to the station but thought she was being taken out to lunch, "What in the world is going on?" she said. McArthur didn't know what to think when she got out of a co-worker's SUV and was greeted by friends, family and firefighters, "I am shocked! I am shocked!" And the surprises kept coming when we presented her with a News 3 People Taking Action award, "Oh my gosh! Oh that is wonderful!" McArthur shows her love with her actions.

