DP List: Where to celebrate Cinco de ...

DP List: Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

On Cinco de Mayo, meaning the fifth of May in Spanish, people gather for special celebrations honoring Mexican-American culture. The unofficial holiday became popular in America in the 1960s to raise awareness of the famous battle during the Franco-Mexican War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,525,767
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) Tue Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Tue Martin garey 16
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) May 1 jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Apr 30 martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Apr 30 Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Apr 30 Ayers 125
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC