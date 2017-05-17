Capriottia s Sandwich Shop plans to open restaurants in Hampton Roads
Las Vegas-based Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has signed a franchise agreement for opening up to three restaurants in Hampton Roads during the next three years. The first restaurant is slated to open early next year in Newport News.
