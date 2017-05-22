Breeden agrees to modify Peninsula ap...

Breeden agrees to modify Peninsula apartments

The Breeden Co. Inc. agreed to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities at six of its Hampton Roads apartment complexes as part of a settlement with the Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia Inc. and The National Fair Housing Alliance, the Alliance announced.

