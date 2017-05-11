a You have to be Albert Einstein to figure it outa : Trump targets the Navya s new aircraft catapult

President Trump speaks to Navy and shipyard personnel aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., on March 2. President Trump set his sights on the Navy in a new interview, calling the service's new digital catapult to launch planes off aircraft carriers "no good" and saying that the Navy needs to go back to "goddamned steam," the method used for decades. The comments, published Thursday by Time magazine , came during an interview Monday evening at the White House.

