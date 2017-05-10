10 best walking paths in Peninsula area

Two people walk across a pedestrian bridge Friday, April 2, 2010, at the Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield. The park will be dedicated on Saturday, May 22, 2010, at 11 a.m. The park is a 209.8 acre riverside park with walking trails, picnic and play areas, a dog park, kayak and canoe launch, scenic overlook and the Windsor Castle Historic Site.

