1 killed, 2 critically hurt in crash ...

1 killed, 2 critically hurt in crash on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

One person was killed and two people are in critical condition following a single-car accident Monday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. Police say there were three people in the car, a Toyota Camry, at the time of the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Reality Check 1,528,282
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) May 7 martin garey 92
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
black racist thugs & Mexican illegals takin ove... (Jul '10) May 2 Martin garey 12
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 2 Martin garey 16
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) May 1 jessjess 7
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Apr 30 Emily 843
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC