Yorktown Market Days goes French
Croissants and macaroons will be abundant Saturday at Yorktown Market Days as the market holds its annual Sister Cities French Market. It's the sixth year of the event, which features traditional French market products like fresh-baked bread, pastries, chocolates, soaps and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|copout
|1,518,657
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Martin garey
|19
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
|Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07)
|Apr 14
|Martin garey
|116
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC