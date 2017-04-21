York authorities seeking a armed and dangerousa suspect
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says Richard Alvin Massengill is wanted for several counts of abduction and strangulation as well as several counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and brandishing a firearm. Authorities say Massengill frequents Newport News, Hampton, York and James City County.
