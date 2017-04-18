World War veterans honored in rolling...

World War veterans honored in rolling museum in Newport News

A 36-foot military museum on wheels that is filled with artifacts from dozen of Virginians who served in both world wars will roll into Newport News. Daily Press reports the display is part of an annual convention that will bring distinguished combat veterans to the town for a series of event starting on Wednesday and running through the weekend.

