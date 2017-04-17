William and Mary kicks off search for...

William and Mary kicks off search for Reveley's replacement

22 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Reveley, 74, announced earlier this month that he will retire when his contract ends on June 30, 2018. He will have spent a decade as president of the university by the time his tenure ends.

