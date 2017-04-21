We get to know Rhonda Ross, singer, actress and daughter of Diana Ross, on Coast Live
The only child of Diana Ross and Motown Founder Berry Gordy, Rhonda Ross has gone on to fame and success in her own right as a singer-songwriter, actress and an international Social-Artist. In town for a concert in Newport News, we get to know this accomplished performer with the famous name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,520,849
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Stephanie
|50
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC