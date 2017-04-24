Water main break causes a delay at two Newport News schools
Newport News emergency communication center says that the break happened just before midnight last night on Jefferson Avenue near Wilcox Lane. Michelle Price, spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, says that Crittenden Middle School will open at 10:10 a.m. for students and staff, while Carver Elementary School will open at 10:20 a.m. Newport News public works are on scene now to repair the break.
