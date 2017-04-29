Video Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Christens Virginia-Class ...
Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division today celebrated the christening of Indiana , the 16th Virginia -class submarine. With a single swing, ship's sponsor Diane Donald performed the traditional honor of breaking a bottle of American sparkling wine across the submarine's hull.
