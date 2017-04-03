Video: Refugees Find New Normal in Newport News
The Almahdi family moved from Raqqah to the United States in September 2016 after spending four years living at a refugee camp in Jordan. Located in the north eastern part of Syria and seized by militants in late 2013, the city the family once lived, is now the capitol of the Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RON
|1,514,718
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Kaylex9
|28
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Shirleymae1
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Apr 6
|butlerlj2
|49
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC