Vice President Pence to visit Newport News shipyard
Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Newport News Shipbuilding on Saturday, April 29, to mark the christening of a submarine named after his home state of Indiana. The news came in a media advisory on Friday from the shipyard, which in February hosted President Donald Trump aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford.
