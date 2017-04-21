Vice President Pence to visit Newport...

Vice President Pence to visit Newport News shipyard

1 hr ago

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Newport News Shipbuilding on Saturday, April 29, to mark the christening of a submarine named after his home state of Indiana. The news came in a media advisory on Friday from the shipyard, which in February hosted President Donald Trump aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford.

