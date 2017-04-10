VA: More Transit Service Along I-64 C...

VA: More Transit Service Along I-64 Coming Thanks to HOT Lane Revenue

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 16--Millions in revenue from the upcoming Interstate 64 High Occupancy Toll lanes will help pay for two new buses and expanded public transit service along the route. The move will help fulfill the goal of HOT lanes -- to get more people, not vehicles, through the corridor without having to expand the interstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,517,206
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) 2 hr Martin garey 19
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,123
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Sat Martin garey 3
News Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07) Apr 14 Martin garey 116
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 12 Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Apr 12 Appalled Former S... 29
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC