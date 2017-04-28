Unsolved: Investigators haunted by 2004 murder of 28-year-old woman
The body of a woman lied at the edge of a farmer's field near Morgarts Beach. Someone beat the woman to death and dumped her body there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Henry
|1,524,603
|Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11)
|7 hr
|jessjess
|7
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|91
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Emily
|843
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Ayers
|125
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Ayers
|2,374
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Apr 28
|Martin garey
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC