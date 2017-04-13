Uber, Lyft driver registration grew 1...

Uber, Lyft driver registration grew 14-fold on Peninsula before requirement repealed

Uber and Lyft drivers no longer have to register with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the DMV. In July 2015, Virginia began requiring such "transportation network company" drivers - people who use their personal vehicles to earn money through smartphone app-based platforms such as Uber and Lyft - to register as part of a larger framework of rules for what was then a new business model.

