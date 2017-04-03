Trump defends airstrikes on Syria as ...

Trump defends airstrikes on Syria as vital to 'national security interest'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. on March 2, 2017. PALM BEACH, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pete 1,513,920
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) 9 hr Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Dudley 8,122
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Thu Martin garey 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu butlerlj2 49
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu don t drink the k... 63,613
Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07) Wed Flyboy 76
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC