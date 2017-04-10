'This can't be good for America':GOP lawmakers are...

U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. on March 2, 2017. Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border is running into a wall of its own as GOP lawmakers are taking a lead in opposing the expenditure as well as the taking of land from angry constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.