'This can't be good for America':GOP lawmakers are...
U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. on March 2, 2017. Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border is running into a wall of its own as GOP lawmakers are taking a lead in opposing the expenditure as well as the taking of land from angry constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,514,976
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|9 hr
|Blink
|1
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|Kaylex9
|28
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 8
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Shirleymae1
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC