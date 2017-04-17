The US Navy's new futuristic aircraft carrier just passed its...

The US Navy's new futuristic aircraft...

The US Navy's USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier just returned home to Newport News, Virginia, on Friday after hitting the seas for the first time during builder's trials. During the trials, shipbuilders from Huntington Ingalls tested out the basic functions of the Ford, including cranking up its nuclear power plant, tracking aircraft with its new and improved radar, and dry-firing the new electromagnetic catapults meant to give aircraft a smoother launch, according to a US Navy release .

