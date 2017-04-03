The Unsung Equestrian Heroes Of World War I And The Plot To Poison Them
April 6 marks 100 years since the U.S. Congress voted to declare war on Germany, entering World War I. The war took the lives of 17 million people worldwide. But what's not as well known is the role that animals played at a time when they were still critical to warfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,513,569
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Martin garey
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|butlerlj2
|49
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Flyboy
|76
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC