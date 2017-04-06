Submarine Washington completes initial sea trials
A Virginia-class submarine that encountered a problem during sea trials last month recently returned to sea and successfully completed its initial at-sea tests, Newport News Shipbuilding said. The submarine Washington had encountered "a material issue" during sea trials in March that required a return to port, the Navy had said.
