Submarine Washington completes initial sea trials

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A Virginia-class submarine that encountered a problem during sea trials last month recently returned to sea and successfully completed its initial at-sea tests, Newport News Shipbuilding said. The submarine Washington had encountered "a material issue" during sea trials in March that required a return to port, the Navy had said.

