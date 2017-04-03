Shooting in 600 block Dresden Drive w...

Shooting in 600 block Dresden Drive wounds 1 person, Newport News police say

1 hr ago

Police and medics responded to the 600 block of Dresden Drive to a report of a shooting victim. There they found someone suffering from a graze wound, according to police spokesman Lou Thurston.

