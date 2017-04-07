Sheriff: Deputy failed to follow prot...

Sheriff: Deputy failed to follow protocol when inmate escaped hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Southern California defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. The Rams anno NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr RoxLo 1,514,256
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 11 hr Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 17 hr Shirleymae1 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Fri Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 6 butlerlj2 49
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 don t drink the k... 63,613
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC