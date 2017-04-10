Sessions Scraps Commission on Forensi...

Sessions Scraps Commission on Forensic Science Standards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will disband a commission dedicated to reviewing forensic science standards, raising concerns from some members of the commission that bad science will continue to make its way into courtrooms and innocent people will continue to go to jail. Sessions announced in a statement Monday that the Justice Department will not renew the charter of the National Commission on Forensic Science, an independent panel of scientists, law enforcement, judges, and defense attorneys created by the Obama administration in 2013 to review the reliability of forensic science used in trials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,515,167
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Mon Blink 1
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Sun Kaylex9 28
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 8 Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Apr 7 Martin garey 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC