Second Newport News Aldi to open Thursday
Aldi plans to open its second store in Newport News at 11975 Jefferson Ave. across from Jefferson Lab on Thursday. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive golden tickets containing gift cards of various amounts, according to a news release.
Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
