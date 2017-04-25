Second Newport News Aldi to open Thur...

Second Newport News Aldi to open Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Aldi plans to open its second store in Newport News at 11975 Jefferson Ave. across from Jefferson Lab on Thursday. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive golden tickets containing gift cards of various amounts, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,521,615
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) 17 min Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 21 Linda9653 2,372
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 18 Stephanie 50
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC