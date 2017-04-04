Rep. Wittman fears budget inaction wo...

Rep. Wittman fears budget inaction would hurt shipyard

If lawmakers whiff on a budget deal later this month, they could end up hitting defense contractors like Newport News Shipbuilding. Congress must act by April 28 to avoid that from happening, warned Rep. Rob Wittman on Tuesday, addressing several hundred attendees at the Sea-Air-Space exposition in National Harbor, Md.

