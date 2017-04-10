Rapper D.R.A.M. captures the spotlight with a sociable persona and a talent for mixing styles.
Before he became one of hip-hop's most promising young talents, rapper and singer D.R.A.M. worked as a member of the Geek Squad at the Best Buy outlet in Newport News, Va. He didn't do house calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,515,167
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Kaylex9
|28
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 8
|Martin garey
|19
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC