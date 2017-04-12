Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News
Anyone who has information regarding exposure to the animal is asked to contact the Health Department at 594-7340. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,515,714
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|19 hr
|Appalled Former S...
|29
|12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N...
|Tue
|frozen
|1
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC