Raccoon tests positive for rabies in ...

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

17 hrs ago

Anyone who has information regarding exposure to the animal is asked to contact the Health Department at 594-7340. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals.

