Popeye's Chicken on Jefferson Avenue robbed at gunpoint
On March 30th, 2017, at 10:34 PM, Newport News Police were dispatched to the Popeye's Chicken located in the 11700 Block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a business robbery.
