Police make arrest in Newport News armed bank robbery
Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis in connection with a robbery at the Virginia Educator's Credit Union. Investigators say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, robbed the bank and ran away with cash.
