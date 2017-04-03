Police make arrest in Newport News ar...

Police make arrest in Newport News armed bank robbery

Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis in connection with a robbery at the Virginia Educator's Credit Union. Investigators say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, robbed the bank and ran away with cash.

