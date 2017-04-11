Police: 12-year-old brought knife, sc...

Police: 12-year-old brought knife, screwdriver to Newport News school for 'protection'

A Mary Passage Middle School Security Officer found a folding knife and a screwdriver in a 12-year-old student's purse. According to police, the security officer overheard the girl and a fellow classmate arguing during 6th grade lunch about a knife.

