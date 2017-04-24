Pence to speak at sub christening in ...

Pence to speak at sub christening in Newport News

12 hrs ago

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding for the christening of a submarine named for his home state of Indiana. Media outlets report that Pence will also be a guest speaker at the event Saturday, which isn't open to the public.

Newport News, VA

