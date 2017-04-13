Officials: No surveillance video of inmate escaping Riverside Regional
Not one camera captured Thomas Brabham leaving the property of Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 5, according to a hospital official. The Newport News Sheriff's Office says Brabham hasn't been seen since escaping the custody of a deputy inside the hospital during physical therapy.
