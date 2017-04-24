News 56 mins ago 6:22 p.m.Police investigate string of cell phone store burglaries
He spent the next day cleaning up and trying to get the business back up and running again. Then, Wednesday morning he says Newport News detectives contacted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,522,859
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Steve
|2,373
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Martin garey
|34
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC