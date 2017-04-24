News 48 mins ago 6:04 p.m.Newport News Shipbuilding to christen submarine Indiana
Vice President Mike Pence in attendance of the christening the nation's newest nuclear-powered submarine, that once commissioned, will be known as the USS Indiana. It is always a big deal, whenever they christen a new vessel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|brad
|1,523,869
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|13
|Woman rescued from river (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Tori
|16
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Steve
|2,373
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Apr 26
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC