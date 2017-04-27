Newport News students test out bus tr...

Newport News students test out bus tracking system

Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Officials with Newport News Public Schools are testing a new system to see if it would help make sure students get on the right bus. According to Director of Transportation Shay Coates, during the first week of school, the district receives so many calls from parents with questions about their students' buses that they have to set up a call center.

