Newport News students test out bus tracking system
Officials with Newport News Public Schools are testing a new system to see if it would help make sure students get on the right bus. According to Director of Transportation Shay Coates, during the first week of school, the district receives so many calls from parents with questions about their students' buses that they have to set up a call center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|Apr 15
|Martin garey
|3
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Apr 12
|Appalled Former S...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC