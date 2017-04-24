Newport News police officer shoots, kills 'violent subject' at restaurant, police say
A Newport News police officer shot and killed a person at Pondo Cafe, in the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue, Saturday morning, police spokesman Brandon Maynard said. Police responded to reports of a "violent subject" about 5 a.m. and learned the person was armed and that another person said he had been shot, Maynard said.
