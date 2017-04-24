Newport News police officer shoots, k...

Newport News police officer shoots, kills 'violent subject' at restaurant, police say

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

A Newport News police officer shot and killed a person at Pondo Cafe, in the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue, Saturday morning, police spokesman Brandon Maynard said. Police responded to reports of a "violent subject" about 5 a.m. and learned the person was armed and that another person said he had been shot, Maynard said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,523,694
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Fri Martin garey 13
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) Thu Tori 16
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Steve 2,373
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Thu SherryD 51
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Thu Martin garey 19
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) Apr 26 Martin garey 8
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC